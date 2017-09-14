VP Leni speaks about impeachment; expresses concern about Sereno

BALANGKAYAN, Eastern Samar—Vice President Leni Robredo expressed concern over the impeachment complaint filed against Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno.

Robredo told Inquirer on Thursday that the Constitution has stipulated clear grounds on impeachment, which didn’t include punishing impeachable officials like the chief justice for refusing to toe the line of the administration.

“Ang impeachment process kasi isa yan sa proseso na kabahagi ng ating demokrasya. Pero yung akin lang, sana hindi siya ginagamit bilang panakot. Sana hindi siya ginagamit para parusahan yung mga tao na naglalakas loob na magboses laban sa pamahalaan (The impeachment process is part of our democracy. But for me, I hope that it will not be used to threaten and punish those who are brave enough to speak against the government),” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Robredo, who is also facing an impeachment complaint in the House of Representatives, said she just hoped that the constitutional process would not be abused since this was an extraordinary remedy against abusive impeachable officials.

She added that any effort that would weaken government institutions like the Supreme Court must be resisted by the people.

READ: Sereno taps Bedan as impeachment spokesperson

“Mahalaga kasi sa demokrasya na matatag ang ating institusyon na kahit anong attempt na iweaken ang ating institusypn, dapat tutulan natin (It is important in a democracy that our institutions are strong. Any attempt to weaken these institutions must be opposed),” the Vice President said.

The committee on justice had earlier voted to approve the impeachment complaint against the Chief Justice as they found the complaint as sufficient in form and substance.

The Vice President was in Balangkayan on Thursday to distribute a multi-cab that would be used as a school bus for students from five remote barangays — Bangon, Cantubi, Casawan, Balogo and Julag.

The students have to travel about five kilometers just to get to school at Balangkayan National High School, which is located within the town proper.

These villages were also recipients of a water filtration equipment also donated by Robredo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Welcoming Robredo during the program held at the town public gymnasium were local officials led by Mayor Allan Cantado.

She also talked to the farmers, students, members of the academe and parents who expressed their various concerns to Robredo.

Aside from Balangkayan, Robredo also visited the nearby town of Hernani where she led the inauguration of its new two-story municipal building. She also dropped by the Canhugas Nature Park and promised to promote the tourist site with the help of the Department of Tourism.

Robredo also visited a farmer’s demo farm in Barangay Naparan, Dolores town, where she met with some of the town’s farmers.

She also donated another water filtration and a school building to Salcedo National High School. /jpv