Ombudsman upholds Aquino’s indictment over Mamasapano

The Office of the Ombudsman has denied the appeal of former President Benigno S. Aquino III, who was indicted for graft and usurpation of authority over his alleged involvement in the Mamasapano tragedy, clearing the way for the filing of the criminal information against the ex-Chief Executive before the Sandiganbayan.

In a resolution approved on September 11, Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales rejected Aquino’s motion for partial reconsideration, which argued that his indictment was a “misappreciation of facts and specious application of the law” and therefore, warrants its outright dismissal.

The Ombudsman belied Aquino’s claim that he was not given the opportunity “to adequately address and refute the charges” filed against him. The Ombudsman asserted that the former President was “accorded the opportunity to be heard during the conduct of (the) preliminary investigation.” /kga