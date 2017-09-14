‘Nothing to worry’: Lorenza says no monitored coup plot vs Duterte

Defense secretary Delfin Lorenzana on Thursday assured that the military has not monitored any coup attempt against President Duterte.

“Nothing to worry. There’s no coup,” Lorenzana said in an ambush interview at the Senate.

Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief-of-staff General Eduardo Año also assured senators during the hearing for the Defense department’s budget that there was no verified information of a destabilization plot against the Duterte administration.

Senator Antonio Trillanes IV asked Año whether the military has monitored reports of a certain military official named “Kakilala” spreading “fake news” about a “popular politician” recruiting members of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) class of 2006 to launch a coup plot.

“We regard this as raw information. We’ve not seen any cause for a coup. The AFP is professional enough. We’ve not monitored any destabilization move of any personality,” Año said.

In an ambush interview after the budget hearing, Trillanes said reports reached his camp that the Kakilala was spreading in PMA online forums that a politician—whom he later referred to as himself—was calling out PMA members to launch a military takeover.

“Mayroon daw akong nirerecruit na PMA class 2006 pero categorically kinlarify ni Año na walang ganyan. Walang destabilization o recruitment na nangyayari,” Trillanes said.

(They said I was recruiting members of PMA Class 2006, but Año categorically clarified that there wasno such thing. There was no destabilization or recruitment taking place.)

“Mayroon silang forum na mga PMAyers. Doon sa exchange nila, talagang ako tinutumbok (PMAyers have a forum. In their exchange, they are referring to me),” he added.

Asked if the Kakilala he was referring to was retired military spokesman Brigadier General Joselito Kakilala, Trillanes said: “I believe so.”

Trillanes then denied doing any recruitment for a coup attempt.

“Hindi ako nagrerecruit. Hindi kami lumalapit sa mga kampo even (I am not recruiting. We are not even going to camps),” he said. /idl

