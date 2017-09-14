Joma says Duterte out to fully control SC

Jose Maria Sison, founding chair of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP), on Wednesday slammed efforts to impeach Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno, saying the ultimate objective is to “complete” President Rodrigo Duterte’s control of the Supreme Court.

“Consider this as part of the scheme of Duterte to establish his fascist dictatorship,” Sison said in a statement.

Sison has become a staunch critic of the President following the breakdown of peace talks between the government and the communist rebels.

From being allies during the campaign and the first year of the administration, Mr. Duterte and Sison have exchanged bitter words.

“The majority of SC already belongs to Duterte, as evidenced by the quick acquittal of GMA (Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo) and giving Duterte unlimited power to proclaim martial law (ML),” Sison said. “The impeachment of CJ Sereno is aimed at completing Duterte’s control of entire SC.”

He urged the people “to realize” that Mr. Duterte “is well on the way to establishing his fascist dictatorship.”

Sison said the most compelling proof were the “capture of the majority in Congress and SC through corruption and blackmail, huge intelligence and the discretionary funds for the OP (Office of the President), corruption of the AFP and PNP and their conversion to Duterte’s private armies.”

Sison also hit the government for using public funds

for Kilusang Pagbabago-Masid Masa “as propaganda movement and spy network.”

Sison alleged that government money was used for “relentless propaganda for mass murder against drug suspects, social activists and revolutionaries and proclamation of ML Mindanao wide in preparation for ML nationwide.”

He added: “Without CJ Sereno and further weakening of the minority who uphold human rights in SC, Duterte will have a Supreme Court that is even more willing to be a rubber stamp tool for approving militarization and fascist dictatorship.” —Nikko Dizon