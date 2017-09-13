LOOK: Isabelle Duterte posts FB photo of herself eating fastood meal

DAVAO CITY – An apparently hurting presidential granddaughter, Isabelle Duterte, took to Facebook after news articles spread showing her wearing what appeared to be expensive clothes and accessories.

Posting a photo of her eating a fastfood meal, the 17-year-old Isabelle, Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte’s daughter with Lovelie Sangkula, wrote: “Bale yung charge ko sa 7eleven, 10 pesos. yung meal ko I think 60 pesos. Yung swimsuit ko, Regalo po. Yung top ko bigay ng Nanay ko.”

She then added that her description of her food and her attire was “complete.”

“….di na kailangan mag research. You’re welcome Chance the Rappler,” she ended.

On Monday, Rappler ran a story with photos of Isabelle wearing expensive items.

“The 17-year-old daughter of Paolo Duterte shows her affinity for fashionable designer accessories on Instagram,” the article read.