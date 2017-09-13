Probe starts on attack on wife of anti-drugs cop in Angeles

ANGELES CITY—The woman who was attacked by a gunman on Tuesday afternoon (Sept. 12) is the wife of a policeman handling anti-narcotics operations in a Pampanga town, sensing the case was related to the anti-drug war of the police.

Rosana Oronce-Agrano slipped into a coma after a gunman shot her on the left side of the head at 2:50 p.m. infront of a supermarket near a jeepney terminal here.

Agrano’s husband is a member of the drug enforcement unit in Floridablanca town, according to Senior Supt. Joel Consulta, Pampanga provincial police director. He did not name the police officer.

“We are not yet sure if [her husband’s job] is connected [to the attack],” said Supt. Nixon Cayaban, Angeles police chief, on Wednesday (Sept. 13), but the police is pursuing this lead.

Agrano’s attacker drove a black Honda TMX motorcycle, and was wearing a red helmet, a black jacket and a pair of short pants. /jpv