Netizens: ‘Give my tax to CHR’

Filipinos took to social media to express their disappointment over the House of Representatives’ slashing of the 2018 annual budget of the Commission of Human Rights (CHR) to a measly P 1,000.00 on Tuesday night.

Netizens vented their ire on social media, demanding a list of lawmakers who voted for the CHR’s meager budget.

You've insulted Human Rights, Give us the list who voted 'aye' and we'll retaliate by exercising our right to suffrage.

.#CHRBudgetCheaper — Law Students of MNL (@LawStdntsofMNL) September 12, 2017

Some started a crowdfunding campaign for CHR, while some demanded that their tax be given to the constitutional body instead of empowering the police with more budget to continue its “Operation Tokhang.”

Change for change's sake. I hate that most people take things at face value.#CHRowdfunding 由 Ronniel Acero Sembrano 发布于 2017年9月12日

Voting 119-32, legislators at the lower House approved the allocation of only P1,000 to the CHR after SAGIP party-list Rep. Rodante Marcoleta moved to cut the proposed 2018 budget of the agency amounting to P 649.484 million.

House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez earlier threatened to give the CHR a budget that would make the constitutional body non-operational. Legislators claimed that the CHR failed to perform its mandate that it deserves a P1,000-budget for next year. /kga

Below are some of the posts about the issue:

#CHRBudgetCheaper than DOJ's P18.5-billion-budget for 2018 after only 71 murder and homicide cases filed since the war on drugs started. — Exequiel Salcedo (@ExeCaliber) September 12, 2017

I did the math. Here's why #CHRBudgetCheaper [sic] than so many things. This is a thread, a sad and troubling Twitter thread. — Your Lawyer Says (@YourLawyerSays) September 12, 2017

#CHRBudgetCheaper than Isabelle Duterte's OOTD — Dehins Targaryen (@breathlesslyb) September 12, 2017

Anyone excited about Apple's event tomorrow? New iPhone is expected to cost 50x that of Philippine Human Rights. #CHRBudgetCheaper — Jobo Lau (@ceowin) September 12, 2017

You know what's cheaper than CHR's budget?

THIS GOVERNMENT'S DIGNITY. GISING NA PILIPINAS! Let's be more than a hashtag #CHRBudgetCheaper — Scheherazade (@scheherazade16) September 12, 2017

#GiveMyTaxToCHR TANGGALIN ANG BUONG Presidential Comms Office & give their budget to CHR. We don't need ur inept propaganda @martinandanar! https://t.co/7kJmDAkXvO — MyRizal (@MyRizalPH) September 12, 2017

Congress is indeed a place where salt and freshwater Crocodiles meet. This is where your taxes go. Tsk. #GiveMyTaxToCHR pic.twitter.com/7lKdkwnd5U — Jake Russell (@jakeagravante) September 12, 2017

#GiveMyTaxToCHR so we can be defended against human rights abuses committed by rogue PNP. pic.twitter.com/Vg4v0YnX7t — Leah Navarro (@leahnavarro) September 12, 2017

PHP1,000 for CHR but

PHP900M for PNP? Then let's get this campaign started. #GiveMyTaxToCHR pic.twitter.com/L6lnr5io4n — Von Yacob (@heycaloy) September 12, 2017

Right after Marcos' birth anniversary came the death of our human rights. #GiveMyTaxToCHR — Girls (@GirlsBibIe) September 12, 2017