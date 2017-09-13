Wednesday, September 13, 2017
Close  
newsinfo / Nation

Netizens: ‘Give my tax to CHR’

newsinfo / Nation
  • share this

Netizens: ‘Give my tax to CHR’

By: - Social Media Specialist / @AEsguerraINQ
/ 05:26 PM September 13, 2017

Lawmakers raise President Duterte’s clenched fist salute after defunding the Commission on Human Rights and approving the 2018 budget bill on second reading. Photo courtesy of the House of Representatives.

 

Filipinos took to social media to express their disappointment over the House of Representatives’ slashing of the 2018 annual budget of the Commission of Human Rights (CHR) to a measly P 1,000.00 on Tuesday night.

Netizens vented their ire on social media, demanding a list of lawmakers who voted for the CHR’s meager budget.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some started a crowdfunding campaign for CHR, while some demanded that their tax be given to the constitutional body instead of empowering the police with more budget to continue its “Operation Tokhang.”

Change for change's sake. I hate that most people take things at face value.#CHRowdfunding

Ronniel Acero Sembrano 发布于 2017年9月12日

ADVERTISEMENT

Voting 119-32, legislators at the lower House approved the allocation of only P1,000 to the CHR after SAGIP party-list Rep. Rodante Marcoleta moved to cut the proposed 2018 budget of the agency amounting to P 649.484 million.

House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez earlier threatened to give the CHR a budget that would make the constitutional body non-operational. Legislators claimed that the CHR failed to perform its mandate that it deserves a P1,000-budget for next year. /kga

Below are some of the posts about the issue:

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

TAGS: CHR, hair rebond, iPhone X, mocha, netizens, Operation Tokhang
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
INQUIRER.net




© Copyright 1997-2016 INQUIRER.net | All Rights Reserved