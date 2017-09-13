NDRRMC defends storm SMS warnings from bashers

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on Wednesday defended its SMS warnings from bashers who claimed to be constantly disturbed by the text alerts during the height of Tropical Storm “Maring.”

“Sana iwasan ng bashers ito. Kung sila ay naiistorbo ng mga babalang ito, darating ang araw, I’m sure meron tayo, sasabihin mo sa’min buti na lang nakapagbigay kami ng babala dahil nakapunta kami sa mas ligtas na lugar,” NDRRMC spokesperson Mina Mararsigan said.

(I hope bashers should spare this. If ever they were disturbed by these text warnings, there will come a time that, I’m sure, they will thank us for sending them these warning that they were able to evacuate to safer area.)

At the peak of Tropical Storm Maring, netizens have been taking to social media their reactions on the text alerts. Some netizens claimed that they were annoyed by the text alerts but others were grateful.

The NDRRMC has been sending emergency broadcast and warning messages on calamities including typhoons, earthquakes and heavy rains with the help of National Telecommunication Commission.

This is in compliance with the Republic Act 10639 or the Free Mobile Disaster Alerts Act, which mandates all telecommunications companies to send free alerts in times of calamities. /jpv