It’s a go, says Trillanes on libel case vs Mocha

Senator Antonio Trillanes IV will proceed with the filing of a libel case against Malacañang Communications Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson amid her challenge for him to resign if he loses the lawsuit.

“While I am fully aware that Secretary Aguirre’s minions at the DOJ (Department of Justice) would eventually exonerate her, in the interest of justice, I would file the libel case, anyway. I really couldn’t care less whether she resigns or not,” Trillanes said in a statement on Wednesday.

Last Monday, Trillanes said he will sue the entertainer-turned-public official, as well as broadcaster Erwin Tulfo and Davao-based journalist Ben Tesiorna, for spreading fake news about his alleged offshore bank accounts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Uson, Tulfo and Tesiorna, a journalist allegedly behind the “Davao Breaking News” website, all posted in their respective social media accounts photos of Trillanes’ supposed offshore bank accounts.

The senator denied owning the accounts in Switzerland, Canada and Singapore, and issued a bank waiver opening them for scrutiny. Some of the banks, according to Trillanes, were non-existent.

“The era of fake news is over. Ang Duterte administration, nanalo dahil sa fake news. Ngayon hindi na pwede ‘yan. Hahabulin at hahabulin ko kayo every time,” Trillanes said.

The era of fake news is over. The Duterte administration won because of fake news. Now this can no longer be tolerated. I will go after you every time.)

Earlier Wednesday, Uson posted a video message to Trillanes in her official Facebook page. Uson dared Trillanes to file the case and resign if it would be dismissed. But if Trillanes wins the case, Uson said she will step down from her post.

“Ituloy mo ang kaso. Hinahamon kita at kung mananalo ka magreresign ako ngunit kung matalo ka ikaw ang magresign at kung di mo itutuloy ang kaso, ibig sabihin wala kang bayag,” she said.

(You proceed with the case. I challenging you and if you win I will resign but if you lose you will resign and if you will not proceed with your case, this means you have no balls.)