Aguirre to file ethics complaint vs Hontiveros

Aside from criminal and civil charges, Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre said he will also file an ethics complaint against Senator Risa Hontiveros at the Senate for disclosing to the public his personal text messages with a certain “Cong. Jing.”

“… (I’m hoping to file) the criminal case, sa (Office of the) Ombudsman… Pwede kong i-file sa Ombudsman pero parang matagal-tagal ang proceedings dyan, magkakaroon pa ng fact-finding,” Aguirre said in an interview over Radyo Inquirer on Wednesday.

“Magpa-file din po ko ng civil case para sa civil courts para mabilis. Magpa-file ako ng administrative and if tatanggapin sa committee on ethics yung complaint ko, I will file,” the secretary added.

Hontiveros, during a privilege speech at the Senate on Monday, demanded Aguirre’s resignation for allegedly plotting cases against her, as shown in a photo inadvertently captured by a photographer.

Reacting to this, the justice secretary said Hontiveros invaded his right to privacy by showing to the public the contents of the text message.

“Yung ginawang nilang ‘yan lumalabag sila sa batas tapos isinapubliko nila sa buong Pilipinas. At ang naging ground nila sa paglabag sa batas eh ‘yung mismong Senado. Kaya I believe that talagang responsible ang ethics committee,” said Aguirre.

The justice secretary also raised a possible conspiracy between Hontiveros and the photographer, who captured his alleged text message to a certain Cong. Jing.

“Talagang merong conspiracy dito sa loob ng Senado na talagang kunan at mag-eavesdrop sa aking cellphone,” Aguirre said.

In her privilege speech, Hontiveros read the supposed message sent to Aguirre: “Hontiveros was able to coach the witness. Her questions are leading questions.”

Aguirre’s response, she said, reads: “That is what I’m saying here. Very obvious. That’s why let us expedite your cases against her.”

Hontiveros later identified “Cong. Jing” as former Negros Oriental Rep. Jacinto “Jing” Paras, a member of the the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC). /je