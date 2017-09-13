2nd impeachment complaint vs Sereno insufficient in form

The House of Representatives justice committee on Wednesday found as insufficient in form the second impeachment complaint lodged against Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno.

During the justice committee hearing on Wednesday, at least 28 members stood up after finding that the complaint, filed by Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC) founding chair Dante Jimenez and Vanguard of the Philippine Constitution president Eligio Mallari, insufficient in form.

Only five lawmakers found the complaint sufficient in form.

The reason the complaint was found insufficient because it used a verification form used for complaints endorsed by one third members of the House.

The verification used was not for complaints filed by private individuals.

The committee dismissed the complaint due to insufficient form even though the complaint is attached with authentic documents from the Supreme Court.

Lawmakers reminded the complainant to comply with the proper verification form.

Meanwhile, the complaint filed by lawyer Larry Gadon was earlier found sufficient in form and substance.

In the Gadon-Mallari complaint, Sereno is accused of culpable violation of the Constitution when she created a new Judiciary Decentralized Office and reopened the Regional Court Administration Office in Western Visayas without authority from the Supreme Court en banc.

Sereno is also accused of betrayal of public trust “through inexcusable negligence” for sitting on applications for the posts of Supreme Court deputy clerk of court and chief attorney, as well as two positions for assistant court administrator.

Sereno is also accused of charging foreign travel allowances for her staff against Supreme Court funds without the approval of the entire court. /idl

