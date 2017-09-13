No one will get ‘Kulot’ from us—parents

The parents of slain teenager Reynaldo De Guzman on Wednesday stood firm on their decision not to give the body of their son to any family that would come forward to claim the boy’s cadaver.

De Guzman’s parents, Eduardo Gabriel and Lina De Guzman, said the police cannot just get their son’s body, which they positively identified through a scar in his neck and the wart on his left leg.

“Talagang sa amin po, anak po namin dahil kamukha ng tatay yung buong kabuuan ng mukha. Talagang sa amin talaga po ‘yan (Truly ours, he’s our son because he resembles his father, the entirety of his face. Sure, he’s ours),” Lina told reporters after De Guzman’s hasty funeral rites in Pasig City Public Cemetery.

“Anak namin yan, dugo’t laman namin yan. Kami gumawa niyan, sa amin yan (That’s our son, our own flesh and blood. We made him, he’s ours),” she added.

Gabriel said the police cannot get the cadaver without their permission.

The parents, who will be placed under the custody of the Witness Protection Program (WPP) after the burial, were guarded by forces of the WPP’s Intelligence Security Operations Group and members of the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption.

De Guzman, who was fondly called “Kulot,” was buried in a quick but tightly secured funeral ceremony in Pasig City. /jpv

