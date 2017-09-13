Vilma Santos opposes colleagues’ move: CHR ‘needs more resources’

Lipa City Representative Vilma Santos-Recto protested on Wednesday her colleagues’ decision to give the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) a P1,000-budget next year.

In a tweet posted on Tuesday by her eldest son and actor Luis Manzano, Santos said she was against the cutting of CHR’s budget “given the crimes and extrajudicial killings in the country.’

“Am against cutting the budget of the CHR. They have a duty to perform as mandated by the constitution. With so much crimes/EJK – they need more resources to these investigations. Ito ang isang Ahensya na tumutulong sa karapatang pang tao (This is one agency that helps uphold human rights)!!” the lawmaker was quoted as saying.

My mom's stand on the CHR issue. Unfortunately, she was not able to attend/vote. She was almost confined yesterday and was/is on meds. pic.twitter.com/QIPpnEo6n4 — Luis Manzano (@luckymanzano) September 13, 2017

When a Twitter user claimed that Santos “apparently” voted for the P1,000-budget for the CHR, Manzano denied this and claimed his mother was against it and was not even present when the House of Representatives voted on the agency’s budget on Tuesday.

“First, my mom is against the 1k budget of the CHR. Second, she wasn’t able to vote since she was about to be confined and was/is under meds,” the actor said.

First, my mom is against the 1k budget of the CHR. Second, she wasn't able to vote since she was about to be confined and was/is under meds. https://t.co/Y9VSwN77Ij — Luis Manzano (@luckymanzano) September 13, 2017

On Tuesday, at least 119 lawmakers voted to approve the P1,000 budget of the CHR after earlier threats by House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez that they would give the agency a zero budget for “always criticizing” President Rodrigo Duterte’s government. /idl

