Lacson bares witness to Carl Arnaiz slay

Sen. Panfilo Lacson has said he has a witness who saw Carl Angelo Arnaiz and a child inside a police car with two officers in the wee hours of Aug. 18 before Arnaiz was killed in an alleged gunfight with policemen.

Lacson told reporters on Monday that the 21-year-old male witness went to his office in the Senate and spoke to his staff members about what he had seen.

“The witness told my staff he could not sleep and that was why he went to my office because he kept on dreaming [of] the way he and Carl looked at each other,” Lacson said.

He said he hoped to present the witness at the resumption of the Senate inquiry into the killing of Arnaiz and 17-year-old Kian delos Santos next week.

But on Tuesday, Lacson said his staff could not reach the witness.

He said the last time his staff had contact with the witness was on Monday, when the man called to say he was in Manila. “We’re hoping [he will turn up],” he said.