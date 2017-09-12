House gives CHR P1,000 budget for 2018

The House of Representatives on Tuesday voted to give a P1,000 budget for the Commission on Human Rights (CHR), a critical government agency threatened by Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez with a measly 2018 budget.

During the House budget plenary debates, at least 119 lawmakers voted to approve the P1,000 budget for the CHR.

Only 32 lawmakers voted against it.

The decision of the lower House to gut the CHR’s budget from the proposed P649.484 million budget (inclusive of retirement and life insurance program) down to P1,000 was meant that Alvarez is making good with his word to give the commission, long critical of the administration’s war on drugs, a measly budget that would render the CHR ineffective in its operations next year.

Alvarez, in a televised interview with CNN Philippines, said the CHR deserved the very low budget for being a “useless” agency and for defending the rights of criminal syndicates.

“Ngayon, kung gusto mong protektahan yung rights ng criminal, eh kumuha ka ng budget sa mga criminal. Ganun lang kasimple yun. Bakit ka kukuha ng budget sa gobyerno, eh hindi mo ginagawa yung (trabaho mo),” Alvarez said in the interview.

(Now, if you want to protect the rights of the criminals, get your budget from the criminals. It’s that simple. Why should you get budget from the government and yet you are not doing your job.) /jpv

