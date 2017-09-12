LIST: Flooded areas in Metro Manila due to ‘Maring’
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and several local government units (LGUs) reported flooded areas in Metro Manila due to the inclement weather brought by tropical depression “Maring” on Tuesday.
Here are the following areas with flooding as of 4:00 p.m.:
- EDSA Corinthian Northbound (NB) — gutter deep
- Rizal R. Papa — waist deep, not passable to all type of vehicles
- EDSA Muñoz Landers NB — gutter deep
- E. Q. Ave. svc. rd. – NB — knee deep, not passable to light vehicles
- EDSA Balintawak to NLEX Exit — above gutter
- EDSA Oliveros — above gutter
Makati City
ADVERTISEMENT
- Pasong Tamo Arnaiz to Pasong Tamo Fernando — not passable to any vehicles
- Pasong Tamo to Mantrade (Magallanes) — not passable to any vehicles
- Pasong Tamo to Mayapis — not passable to light vehicles, passable to large vehicles
- Pasong Tamo to Malugay — not passable to any vehicles
- Pasong Tamo to Dela Rosa — not passable to small vehicles
Valenzuela City
- MacArthur Highway Cor. T Santiago — (12-15 inches) not passable to any vehicles
- Phil Gun Fatima — (26 inches) not passable to any vehicles
- Pio Val BBB — (19-26 inches) not passable to any vehicles
- Karuhatan A.Pablo — (19-26 inches) not passable to any vehicles
- G Lazaro MacArthur Highway — (5-10 inches) passable
- G Lazaro Dalandanan — (7-8 inches) passable
- CJ Santos — (10-12 inches) not passable to light vehicles
- Val Cockpit — (10-12 inches) not passable to light vehicles
- Maysan Road, CJ Santos — (10-12 inches) not passable to light vehicles
- Navarette St Arkong Bato — ( 5-10 inches) passable
- A.Mabini Arty — (15-19 inches) not passable to light vehicles
- Ciudad Grande — (8-12 inches) not passable to light vehicles
- Pinalagad — (10-15 inches) not passable to light vehicles
- Karuhatan Market — (12-14 inches) not passable to light vehicles
Malabon City
- Tonsuya/P.Aquino — 6 inches
- Borromeo/Pinagsabugan — 6 inches
- Catmon/Sitio 6 — 8-10 inches
- Gov.Pascual/Ma.Clara — 10-12 inches
- F.Sevilla/Market — 6 inches
- C. Arellano/Camus — 6 inches
- Rizal Ave. — 4-5 inches
Mandaluyong City
- Brgy. Plainview, Maysilo /Tapa King, Maysilo/BDO — knee-deep
- Brgy. Daang Bakal, Shaw Hyper Market — ankle-deep
- HaIg/Core Oil — knee-deep
- Hagdan Bato Libis, Acacia Lane — ankle-deep
- Brgy.New Zaniga, F. Ortigas St — knee-deep
Manila City
Not Passable:
- Police station (PS) 1- R10 Corner Capulong
- PS 4- España from Lacson to morayta, Miguelin Cor. España
- PS 5- Taft from Kalaw to Orosa
- PS 7 – Abad santos cor. Solis, R. papa city limit
Taguig City
All areas are flooded but passable:
- Katwiran st., cor Labao St., Napindan
- Samaba, Brgy. New Lower Bicutan
- MRT St., Brgy. New Lower Bicutan
- JP Rizal St. Upper Bicutan
- Central Bicutan
- Diaz St.
Poolan St.
Chavez St.
- Diaz St.
- Maharlika Village
- Maratao St.
Kabuntalan St.
Marawi St.
IRM road
Rogan St.
- Maratao St.
Please refresh this page for updates.
ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.