LIST: Flooded areas in Metro Manila due to ‘Maring’

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and several local government units (LGUs) reported flooded areas in Metro Manila due to the inclement weather brought by tropical depression “Maring” on Tuesday.

Here are the following areas with flooding as of 4:00 p.m.:

EDSA Corinthian Northbound (NB) — gutter deep

Rizal R. Papa — waist deep, not passable to all type of vehicles

EDSA Muñoz Landers NB — gutter deep

E. Q. Ave. svc. rd. – NB — knee deep, not passable to light vehicles

EDSA Balintawak to NLEX Exit — above gutter

EDSA Oliveros — above gutter

Makati City

ADVERTISEMENT

Pasong Tamo Arnaiz to Pasong Tamo Fernando — not passable to any vehicles

Pasong Tamo to Mantrade (Magallanes) — not passable to any vehicles

Pasong Tamo to Mayapis — not passable to light vehicles, passable to large vehicles

Pasong Tamo to Malugay — not passable to any vehicles

Pasong Tamo to Dela Rosa — not passable to small vehicles

Valenzuela City

MacArthur Highway Cor. T Santiago — (12-15 inches) not passable to any vehicles

Phil Gun Fatima — (26 inches) not passable to any vehicles

Pio Val BBB — (19-26 inches) not passable to any vehicles

Karuhatan A.Pablo — (19-26 inches) not passable to any vehicles

G Lazaro MacArthur Highway — (5-10 inches) passable

G Lazaro Dalandanan — (7-8 inches) passable

CJ Santos — (10-12 inches) not passable to light vehicles

Val Cockpit — (10-12 inches) not passable to light vehicles

Maysan Road, CJ Santos — (10-12 inches) not passable to light vehicles

Navarette St Arkong Bato — ( 5-10 inches) passable

A.Mabini Arty — (15-19 inches) not passable to light vehicles

Ciudad Grande — (8-12 inches) not passable to light vehicles

Pinalagad — (10-15 inches) not passable to light vehicles

Karuhatan Market — (12-14 inches) not passable to light vehicles

Malabon City

Tonsuya/P.Aquino — 6 inches

Borromeo/Pinagsabugan — 6 inches

Catmon/Sitio 6 — 8-10 inches

Gov.Pascual/Ma.Clara — 10-12 inches

F.Sevilla/Market — 6 inches

C. Arellano/Camus — 6 inches

Rizal Ave. — 4-5 inches

Mandaluyong City

Brgy. Plainview, Maysilo /Tapa King, Maysilo/BDO — knee-deep

Brgy. Daang Bakal, Shaw Hyper Market — ankle-deep

HaIg/Core Oil — knee-deep

Hagdan Bato Libis, Acacia Lane — ankle-deep

Brgy.New Zaniga, F. Ortigas St — knee-deep

Manila City

Not Passable:

Police station (PS) 1- R10 Corner Capulong

PS 4- España from Lacson to morayta, Miguelin Cor. España

PS 5- Taft from Kalaw to Orosa

PS 7 – Abad santos cor. Solis, R. papa city limit

Taguig City

All areas are flooded but passable:

Katwiran st., cor Labao St., Napindan

Samaba, Brgy. New Lower Bicutan

MRT St., Brgy. New Lower Bicutan

JP Rizal St. Upper Bicutan

Central Bicutan Diaz St.

Poolan St.

Chavez St.

Maharlika Village Maratao St.

Kabuntalan St.

Marawi St.

IRM road

Rogan St.



Please refresh this page for updates.