5 Maute members killed by Marines in Marawi

Five members of the ISIS-linked Maute terrorist group were killed in an encounter with the Philippine Marines in Marawi City early Tuesday.

“The heavy firefight, which ensued about 30 minutes, yielded five confirmed killed on the enemy side with four enemy body counts,” a report from the Joint Task Force Marawi said.

The firefight happened past 1 a.m. at the main battle area.

Two of the bodies were retrieved while the other two were left on the side due to dangerous circumstances.

No casualties were reported from the government side.

The Marines also recovered firearms including two high-powered firearms and a night vision goggle.

Government forces had been battling the Maute terrorist group since May 23. /je

