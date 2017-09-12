Suspected Sayyaf member faces criminal raps for rebellion, bomb possession

Government security forces have filed charges of rebellion and illegal possession of explosives before the Department of Justice (DOJ) against a suspected member of the Abu Sayyaf group.

The suspect has been identified as Milham Saham, 24, who was arrested last week for transporting explosives and bomb-making components in Sulu.

Saham underwent inquest proceeding before Senior Assistant State Prosecutor Clarisa Kuong late Monday. An inquest is usually being conducted if the suspect was arrested without a warrant.

Aside from rebellion, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Western Mindanao Command (Wesmincosm) also filed a complaint for illegal possession of explosives against Saham.

Based on the complaint, a copy of which was made public Tuesday, Saham was arrested at a military checkpoint in Barangay Buhanginan, Patikul in Sulu last Sept. 6, following movements of terrorist in the area.

Saham was carrying improvised explosive devices (IEDs), ammunition nitrate fuel with detonating cord, electrical wires, electrical tapes and a circuit assembly when intercepted.

During the inquest proceeding, Saham, through Atty. Jonalyn Barquez of the Public Attorneys’ Office (PAO), signed a waiver of detention and sought a preliminary investigation on his case.

The DOJ prosecutor required Saham to submit his counter-affidavit on or before Sept. 15, 2017. JPV