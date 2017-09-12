Army captain, soldier die in Marawi as they rescue comrade

A captain of the Army’s Scout Rangers was one of the latest fatalities in Marawi City, after he tried to save one of his men.

Captain Rommel Sandoval, commanding officer of the 11th Scout Ranger Company, was killed last Sunday in an operation against the ISIS-linked Maute Group in the town of Dansalan, said Army spokesman Ltc. Ray Tiongson.

The captain was a member of the Philippine Military Academy Class of 2005.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sandoval was killed with his companion, Private First Class Sherwin Canapi, as they tried to rescue their wounded comrade.

One of Sandoval’s men was trapped and wounded in a building when they decided to rescue him. The commanding officer ordered the others to cover fire for them as they tried to recover the team leader.

“Naiwan sa isang floor ang isang team leader niya na wounded. Binabaril-baril pa ng mga ISIS ang kanyang team leader habang wounded na nga,” said a Facebook post from the Scout Ranger Books, a page that pays tribute to Philippine Scout Rangers.

“Naabutan pa niya ang tao niya at nakunan ang pulso. Kaso inabangan siya ng maraming ISIS at binaril una sa tagiliran. Kahit da-dalawa lang sila, naka fire back pa sa mga bumaril,” the post read.

But the gunshot on the one side of the junior officer’s cheek turned out to be fatal. They were the latest fatalities as the military continued its goal to liberate Marawi City.

His remains were transported to Manila on Monday.

President Rodrigo Duterte is scheduled to visit his wake at the Libingan ng mga Bayani on Tuesday night.

Sandoval is married with a son. /je

ADVERTISEMENT

Inquirer calls for support for the victims in Marawi City

Responding to appeals for help, the Philippine Daily Inquirer is extending its relief to victims of the attacks in Marawi City

Cash donations may be deposited in the Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860.

Inquiries may be addressed to Inquirer’s Corporate Affairs office through Connie Kalagayan at 897-4426, ckalagayan@inquirer.com.ph and Bianca Kasilag-Macahilig at 897-8808 local 352, bkasilag@inquirer.com.ph.

For donation from overseas:

Inquirer Foundation Corp account:

Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860

Swift Code: BNORPHMM