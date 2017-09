Latest: Class suspensions in Metro Manila and other areas

Several local government units and schools suspended classes for Tuesday because of the inclement weather.

Below is the list of class suspensions as of 9:00 a.m.:

Metro Manila

Caloocan – all levels, public and private

Las Piñas – all levels, public and private

Makati – all levels, public and private

Malabon – all levels, public and private

Mandaluyong – all levels, public and private

Manila – all levels, public and private

Marikina – all levels, public and private

Muntinlupa – all levels, public and private

Navotas – all levels, public and private

Parañaque – all levels, public and private

Pasay – all levels, public and private

Pasig – all levels, public and private

Pateros – all levels, public and private

Quezon City – all levels, public and private

San Juan – all levels, public and private

Taguig – all levels, public and private

Valenzuela – all levels, public and private

Bataan, entire province – all levels, public and private

Batangas, entire province – all levels, public and private

Bulacan

Angat – all levels, public and private

Bustos – preschool to elementary

Calumpit – preschool to elementary

Hagonoy – preschool to elementary

Malolos – all levels, public and private

Marilao – all levels, public and private

Meycauayan– all levels, public and private

Norzagaray – all levels, public and private

Obando – all levels, public and private

Pandi – preschool to elementary

Paombong – preschool to elementary

Pulilan – preschool to elementary

San Jose del Monte – all levels, public and private

Sta. Maria – preschool to elementary

Cavite, entire province – all levels, public and private

Laguna, entire province – all levels, public and private

Quezon, entire province – all levels, public and private

Pampanga

Angeles – all levels, public and private

Guagua – preschool to elementary

Mabalacat – all levels, public and private

Magalang – all levels, public and private

Mexico – all levels, public and private

Minalin – all levels, public and private

Porac – all levels, public and private

San Fernando City — Preschool to elementary

Sta. Rita – all levels, public and private

Nueva Ecija – all levels, public and private

Tarlac province – all levels, public and private

Rizal

Antipolo – all levels, public and private

Baras – all levels, public and private

Binangonan – all levels, public and private

Cainta – all levels, public and private

Morong – all levels, public and private

Pililia – all levels, public and private

Rodriguez – all levels, public and private

Tanay – all levels, public and private

Taytay – all levels, public and private

Teresa – all levels, public and private

Naga, Camarines Sur – all levels, public and private

