Palace suspends gov’t work in Metro Manila, Central Luzon and Calabarzon

Malacañang on Tuesday suspended government work in Metro Manila, Region III, and the Calabarzon (Cavite, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon) region due to the weather disturbances.

“Upon the recommendation of the NDRRMC, the Office of the Executive Secretary has announced that work in government offices in Metro Manila, Region III and Calabarzon is hereby suspended,” Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said two weather disturbances have entered the Philippine area of responsibility – Typhoon “Lannie” and Tropical Depression “Maring.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Pagsasa has raised public storm signal no. 1 in 19 areas, including Metro, Manila and some provinces in Region III and Calabarzon.