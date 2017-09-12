Senate panel detains Faeldon

Former Customs Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon ended up being detained indefinitely in the Senate after he refused to testify at the inquiry into the P6.4-billion “shabu” (crystal meth) shipment from China, and the payola system at the Bureau of Customs (BOC).

Faeldon, who came to the Senate on Monday, told Sen. Richard Gordon, chair of the blue ribbon committee, that he would rather face the court than testify at the hearing.

He will be detained “until he decides to come over or until the Senate says ‘you may go,’” Gordon told reporters after he went to see the former Customs chief, now detained in the Office of the Sergeant at Arms on the basement of the Senate premises.

Corruption complaint

Last week, Faeldon was cited for contempt by the committee for his refusal to attend the hearing twice despite a subpoena.

Sen. Panfilo Lacson, who accused Faeldon of accepting bribes at the BOC, said he was set to file a complaint against the former customs commissioner for alleged corruption.

“Let’s just say we have completed our documentation and … we are about to draft our complaint that I will lodge before the Ombudsman against Faeldon and other customs officials,” Lacson told reporters after the hearing.

Senate basement

Wearing a white shirt emblazoned with “Truth is Justice,” he went directly to the Senate basement as the hearing at the Senate session hall continued.

Gordon called for a recess so he could go downstairs and talk to Faeldon after he said he did not want the latter to be forcibly taken to the hearing.

Speaking to reporters after meeting with Faeldon, Gordon said the former BOC chief told him he did not want to testify at the hearing after he said Lacson and Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV had prejudged him of being involved in corrupt activities at the BOC.

Faeldon has denied accepting bribes from unscrupulous importers in exchange for the release of their shipment without BOC inspection.