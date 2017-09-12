Mabilog’s option: Go on leave

ILOILO CITY — Going on leave is now one of the options available for Mayor Jed Patrick Mabilog, who had been publicly humiliated by President Rodrigo Duterte for alleged involvement in drugs.

According to Mabilog’s spokesperson, Mark Piad, the mayor was now considering taking a leave of absence in the midst of Mr. Duterte’s constant tirade, which some of the mayor’s aides and family members considered as a security threat.

Mabilog, according to Piad, “is contemplating on whether to return to work or go on leave as suggested by friends and community leaders.”

But resigning as mayor was not an option, said Piad.

Mr. Duterte had repeatedly and publicly accused Mabilog of protecting drug syndicates and ordered a lifestyle check on the mayor, pointing to Mabilog’s house as a sign of irregularity.

Piad said, if Mabilog went on leave, it would be to allow unhampered investigation of Mr. Duterte’s accusations.

It would also give the mayor more time with his family, said Piad. Mabilog was expected to return on Monday after a conference in Malaysia but had not done so. He has been out of the country since Aug. 31.

But Mabilog’s wife, Marivic, and children had left the country due to security concerns.