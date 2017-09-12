Devotees to see red as CBCP joins ‘Red Wednesday’ drive

Don’t be surprised to see the Manila Cathedral, Quiapo Church, Edsa Shrine and other well-known places of worship adorned in red lights on Nov. 22.

Catholic churches are joining the “Red Wednesday” campaign which aims to raise the faithful’s awareness of the plight of persecuted Christians worldwide.

The Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) has endorsed the request of Aid to the Church in Need to conduct the campaign in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a post on its news website, the CBCP said it decided to participate in the awareness drive during its permanent council meeting in March.

“The CBCP has requested all bishops to illuminate all cathedrals, national shrines and minor basilicas with red lights to remember the blood of the faithful who have been killed because of the Christian faith,” it said.

Red is the color of martyrdom for Christianity, which is one of the most persecuted faith groups in the world.

The Red Wednesday campaign was launched last year by Aid to the Church in Need United Kingdom in which famous monuments like the Cathedral of Westminster were bathed in red light.