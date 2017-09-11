Duterte visits troops in Marawi for the 4th time

President Rodrigo Duterte visited soldiers in Marawi City again on Monday, the fourth time since the fighting between government troops and Islamic State-inspired terrorists started 112 days ago.

Department of National Defense (DND) Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said Duterte talked to the troops, gave them “goodies”, and also inspected areas now cleared by the military.

In a statement, Malacañang said Duterte went to the Grand Islamic Mosque, which used to be Maute group’s logistics hub and snipers nest. This was also where the terrorists held their hostages.

Duterte then proceeded to Mapandi Bridge and to the main battle area where he met with some of the troops to boost their morale.

“Saludo ako sa inyo (I salute you),” the President told the troops.

The Chief Executive also attended an hour-long command conference with the Joint Task Force Marawi.



Part of the “goodies” Duterte gave the troops were watches and even cigarettes.

“I will not stop you kasi under stress kayo (I will not stop you because you are all stressed),” he said.

Duterte also promised all the women soldiers assigned in Marawi City to a trip to Hong Kong after the crisis.

Duterte arrived in the city around 2 p.m. on Monday together with Lorenzana, National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon, Armed Forces Chief of Staff General Eduardo Año, and Special Assistant to the President Christopher “Bong” Go.

As of 7 p.m., September 10, the military said 655 enemies were already killed while 145 soldiers were slain in action. /kga

Inquirer calls for support for the victims in Marawi City

Responding to appeals for help, the Philippine Daily Inquirer is extending its relief to victims of the attacks in Marawi City

Cash donations may be deposited in the Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860.

Inquiries may be addressed to Inquirer’s Corporate Affairs office through Connie Kalagayan at 897-4426, ckalagayan@inquirer.com.ph and Bianca Kasilag-Macahilig at 897-8808 local 352, bkasilag@inquirer.com.ph.

