Group holds rally in front of Marcos’ ex-summer mansion in Tacloban

TACLOBAN CITY — Members of militant group Bayan-Sinirangan Bisayas based in this city held a protest rally on Monday to coincide with the 100th birthday of the late dictator, Ferdinand Marcos.

The rally, participated in by a handful of students, peasants, and teachers, was held in front of the Santo Niño Shrine and Museum, which was called “summer mansion” built by former first lady Imelda Marcos who was now congresswoman of Ilocos Norte.

“We condemn the blatant form of state sponsored historical revisionism and erase from our history the crimes of dictatorship,” Joshua Sagdullas, Bayan-SB spokesperson, said.

The group said they held their lightning rally which started at7:30 a.m. and ended 30 minutes later as a “symbolic action in front of a known product of Marcos’s nabbed wealth.”

The Santo Niño Shrine and Museum is a two-story structure composed of more than 20 rooms and adorned with paintings of well-known artists and ivory icons.

It is considered among Tacloban’s top tourist attractions, drawing in those wanting to see the “imeldific” lifestyle of its former occupant. je