Lacson to file corruption complaint vs Faeldon, BOC personnel

Senator Panfilo Lacson said on Monday he is poised to lodge a complaint against former Customs Chief Nicanor Faeldon and other Customs personnel over their alleged involvement in corruption in the Bureau of Customs (BOC).

“We are about to draft the complaint that I will lodge before the Office of Ombudsman against Faeldon and some other Customs personnel,” Lacson said in an ambush interview.

The complaint stemmed from Lacson’s earlier allegation that Faeldon received P100 million as welcome gift upon assuming his position at the BOC, which the latter repeatedly denied.

Lacson said he has already gathered substantial evidence to implicate Faeldon and other Customs employees, which he did not name.

“Meron na kaming substantial na ebidensyang nakalap at fina-finalize nalang namin yung draft, ‘yung complaint, para i-refer sa ombudsman ‘yung kasong isasampa ko laban sa kanya at sino pang aabutin ng ebidensya. Pero ‘yung sa kanya maliwanag na,” the senator said. je