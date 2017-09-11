Trillanes to file libel charges vs. Uson, Tulfo, etc. over ‘fake news’

Senator Antonio Trillanes IV said he will file libel charges against Palace Communications Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson, broadcaster Erwin Tulfo and another journalist for spreading fake news about his alleged offshore bank accounts.

“Kakasuhan ko sila ng libel—sila Tulfo, Mocha at Ben Tesiorna,” Trillanes said in a press conference on Monday at the Senate.

Uson, Tulfo and Tesiorna, a journalist allegedly behind “Davao Breaking News” website—allegedly posted in their respective social media accounts photos of Trillanes’ supposed offshore bank accounts.

The senator denied owning the accounts and issued a bank waiver opening them for scrutiny. He even said that two of the 12 accounts were non-existent.

“The era of fake news is over. Ngayon hindi na pwede ‘yan. Hahabulin at hahabulin ko kayo every time,” Trillanes said. kga