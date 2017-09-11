Trillanes dares Duterte to open bank accounts for scrutiny

Senator Antonio Trillanes IV on Monday issued a bank secrecy waiver to open for scrutiny the 12 offshore accounts he allegedly owns.

In a press conference at the Senate, Trillanes said the waiver he issued authorizes the Office of the Ombudsman and the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) to look into his supposed bank accounts.

Trillanes also dared President Duterte, whom he accused of having billions of pesos in his bank accounts, to do the same.

“Inaabangan ko itong waiver mo. Magpakalalaki ka. Hindi ka mapoprokteksyunan nitong baril mo sa tagiliran,” Trillanes said.

“Pumirma ka ng waiver addressed sa Ombudsman at AMLC kung talagang hindi ka kurakot. Pero alam ko hindi mo ‘yan gagawin kasi duwag ka,” he added. je