Body found in Nueva Ecija not 14-yr-old Reynaldo De Guzman — PNP

The body found floating in a creek at a village in Gapan City, Nueva Ecija was not of 14-year-old Reynaldo de Guzman, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said Monday.

In a press conference, PNP Deputy Director Gen. Fernando Mendez said the body found in the creek “cannot be the biological offspring” of De Guzman’s parents, Eduardo Gabriel and Lina de Guzman because DNA samples did not match.

The body was found on September 5 at Kabayo Creek in San Roque village in Gapan City, Nueva Ecija. The family had identified the body as their son because of the wart on his left knee. je