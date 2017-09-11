Faeldon turns himself in to Senate

Resigned Bureau of Customs (BOC) commissioner Nicanor Faeldon turned himself in to the Senate on Monday.

Straight from his home in Taytay, Rizal, Faeldon, wearing a white shirt bearing words “TRUTH IS JUSTICE,” went to the Senate. He arrived shortly before 12 noon.

The former Marine soldier went straight to the Office of the Senate Sergeant-at-Arms (OSAA).

But Faeldon maintained that he will not attend the blue ribbon committee hearing on the corruption and smuggling in the BOC.

Earlier, committee chairman Senator Richard Gordon said he will have Faeldon arrested for skipping several hearings. The committee has cited him in contempt.

Last Friday, Faeldon, explaining the reason why he’s not showing up at the hearings, said both the Senate and the House of Representatives have been used by some lawmakers to malign “innocent persons,” including himself.

He said he would rather stay in jail while being tried by a competent court rather than attending the congressional inquiries.

Faeldon has been tagged as one of the bribe takers in the BOC, perceived as one of the most corrupt agencies in the government.

Faeldon denied his corruption allegations. je