Amid downpour, protesters hold program at Marcos 100th birthday

Anti-Marcos protests start outside Libingan ng mga Bayani pic.twitter.com/A33CehxegR — Frances Mangosing (@FMangosingINQ) September 11, 2017

Hundreds of protesters held a program outside the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City amid the pouring rain as the family of the late strongman celebrated his 100th birth anniversary.

Southern Police District director Senior Superintendent Tomas Apolinario estimated about 150 to 200 anti-Marcos protesters who arrived past 11 a.m.

Marcos loyalists in the area were also figured at about 200.

Families and friends of the former president celebrated his birthday at the Libingan ng mga Bayani where his remains lie.

Anti-Marcos protesters are criticizing President Rodrigo Duterte’s alleged hint of immunity for the Marcoses in exchange for their ill-gotten wealth.

Others are also calling for the lifting of martial law in Mindanao. je