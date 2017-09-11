Ethics complaint vs Trillanes found sufficient in form, substance

The Senate ethics committee on Monday found the complaint against Senator Antonio Trillanes IV as sufficient in form and substance, except for the inclusion of his involvement in a coup d’etat attempt in the past.

Minority Leader Franklin Drilon questioned the inclusion of the coup in the complaint, noting that Trillanes was not a senator when he committed the act.

Senator Vicente Sotto III, the ethics and privileges committee chair, said they will ask Trillanes to submit a counter-affidavit.

The ethics complaint was filed by Senator Richard Gordon over Trillanes’ “comite de absuelto” remark during a Senate investigation last August 31.

Gordon said Trillanes engaged in “unparliamentary acts and uttered unparliamentary language and exhibited disorderly behavior,” which was “causing damage to the Senate and to the people.” je