Senate protection over Customs fixer Taguba restored

The Senate blue ribbon committee will restore the protective custody it earlier removed on confessed fixer Mark Taguba.

Senator Richard Gordon, the committee chairman, approved Senator Panfilo Lacson’s motion to bring back Taguba under the protection of the Senate.

Over the weekend, Lacson and Senator Antonio Trillanes IV questioned Gordon’s decision to remove Taguba from Senate protection without seeking consent from the committee members.

Incidentally, Taguba’s protective custody was removed after he linked President Duterte’ son, Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte, and his son-in-law Manases “Mans” Carpio to corruption at the Bureau of Customs (BOC).

Gordon said he is “taking full responsibility” for the development. He said Taguba’s statements against the members of the presidential family “has nothing to do” with the lifting of protection.

“It’s apparent that we’re spending resources guarding Taguba with four or six security people… It’s a request made legitimately by the sergeant of arms and I accepted and I take full responsibility for it,” he said.

Gordon then approved Lacson’s motion, adding that the Senate has enough funds to secure Taguba.

“There’s no problem on the part of the chairman to provide him upon the request of Lacson the necessary security so long as the Senate can afford it,” Gordon said.