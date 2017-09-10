Teenager raped, stabbed dead in Leyte town

ORMOC CITY — A 16-year-old 10th grade student was found dead, apparently raped, on Saturday inside her house in Barangay Bonifacio, Mayorga town in Leyte.

The body of the teenager bore at least seven stab wounds and was naked from the waist below, said Senior Insp. Ambrosio Demain, chief of the Mayorga Municipal Police Station.

Her neck was also broken, Demain added.

Her death was reported to the police by a barangay tanod, Arnel Cabero, who went to the victim’s house on noticing commotion among the relatives, Demain told the Inquirer in a phone interview.

According to Demain, only the teenager and her younger siblings were staying in their house because their parents are working in Metro Manila.

He added they had yet to identify the culprit who might have taken advantage of the blackout on Saturday night and attacked the teenager. /atm