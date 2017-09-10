Duterte shows rose tattoo on arm

President Rodrigo Duterte showed off his rose tattoo following Senator Antonio Trillanes IV’s accusations that his son Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte’s “dragon-like” tattoo linked him to the so-called “drug triad.”

The President took off his jacket and rolled up his sleeve to show the mark before the media at Camp Evangelista Station Hospital in Cagayan de Oro City on Saturday.

Duterte said his other children, Davao City Mayor Sara Carpio and Sebastian, also have tattoos.

Citing intelligence report during a Senate probe on Thursday, Trillanes alleged that Paolo was a member of the “triad,” an international criminal syndicate from China and Hong Kong.

When asked by Trillanes to show his tattoo during a Senate hearing, the younger Duterte repeatedly refused, saying the senator’s challenge was “irrelevant” to the inquiry. je