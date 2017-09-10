Bongbong Marcos: We are preparing recount

BATAC CITY — Former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Saturday said he was preparing for the recount of votes in connection with his electoral protest of last year’s vice presidential race won by Leni Robredo.

“I have started organizing the revisors, or those who will open the ballot boxes and count the votes,” said Marcos on the sidelines of the Marcos 100 Forum at Mariano Marcos State University here.

The Supreme Court, acting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal, is also preparing the gymnasium at the SC compound, where the recount will be conducted, he added.

Marcos protested the election victory of Robredo in June 2016. He contested 39,221 clustered precincts, sought the manual recount of votes in 36,445 precincts and the annulment of the results in the remaining 2,756 precincts.

Robredo had filed a counterprotest, questioning 8,042 clustered precincts composed of 31,278 established precincts.

Marcos said that once the counting began, it would be over in one and half months.