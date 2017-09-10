Duterte wants 3 agencies abolished

President Rodrigo Duterte has identified the Road Board and the Sugar Regulatory Administration as among the agencies he wants to abolish to streamline the government and curb corruption.

Mr. Duterte said he wanted to abolish one to three agencies and would get to the task next week.

He also said one of the officials in these offices had hired three consultants who were paid P200,000 each a month.

“That’s bigger than what the President gets,” he said at the Mindanao Business Conference and Expo in Cagayan de Oro.

According to him, he would let Congress handle the task of dismantling these offices.

“I will abolish them. I will suggest to Congress to abolish them. The money, these should all be returned to Congress,” he said.

He added that the legislature should be sparing in creating new offices.

The Road Board was created under Republic Act 8794 to manage the motor vehicles users’ charge, which is supposed to be used for road safety and road maintenance projects.

The Sugar Regulatory Administration was created by virtue of Executive Order 18 issued in 1986. It is tasked to institute an orderly system in sugarcane production to ensure stable, sufficient and balanced production of sugar.