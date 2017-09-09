‘Fake news,’ Trillanes says of Duterte’s claim he has bank accounts abroad

Sen. Antonio Trillanes on Saturday denied President Rodrigo Duterte’s accusations that he has offshore bank accounts, calling it “fake news.”

Trillanes called Duterte a “liar‘ as the President accused him of having “a lot‘ of bank accounts abroad – in Hong Kong, Australia and the United States.

“Hindi totoo yan. Fake news yan. Sinungaling yan si Duterte,” Trillanes said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

(“It’s not true. It’s fake news. Duterte is a liar.”)

Trillanes dared Duterte to detail his accusations and the senator would immediately sign a waiver to probe his wealth.

“Hinahamon ko sya na ilabas nya ung detalye at agaran ako pipirma ng waiver para malaman ang katotohanan,” he added.

(“I dare him to disclose the details and I would immediately sign a waiver to know the truth).”

Speaking in Cagayan de Oro City on Saturday, Duterte alleged that Trillanes had a joint offshore account with a Chinese individual whom he did not name.

The President said he would show the evidence on Trillanes’ bank accounts to the public in the coming days. /atm