Saturday, September 9, 2017
Close  
newsinfo / Nation

Duterte says Trillanes has offshore bank accounts

newsinfo / Nation
  • share this

Duterte says Trillanes has offshore bank accounts

/ 06:25 PM September 09, 2017

Senator Antonio Trillanes IV and President Rodrigo Duterte INQUIRER FILE PHOTOS

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY—President Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday turned the tables on Senator Antonio Trillanes IV, accusing the senator of having offshore bank accounts.

“He has a lot. In Hong Kong, in Australia and in America,” the President said before businessmen here.

He claimed the bank accounts were a joint account with a Chinese, whom he did not identify.

ADVERTISEMENT

Duterte said he will be coming out with evidence about Trillanes’ bank accounts in the coming days. JPV

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

TAGS: America, Antonio Trillanes, Australia, Hong Kong, offshore deposits, Palace, Rodrigo Duterte
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
INQUIRER.net




© Copyright 1997-2016 INQUIRER.net | All Rights Reserved