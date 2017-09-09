Duterte says Trillanes has offshore bank accounts

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY—President Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday turned the tables on Senator Antonio Trillanes IV, accusing the senator of having offshore bank accounts.

“He has a lot. In Hong Kong, in Australia and in America,” the President said before businessmen here.

He claimed the bank accounts were a joint account with a Chinese, whom he did not identify.

Duterte said he will be coming out with evidence about Trillanes’ bank accounts in the coming days. JPV