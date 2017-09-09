Palace: ‘Malignant elements’ conspire to sabotage ‘drug war’

Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella urged the public to view the recent deaths of teenagers with “suspicion and urgency” because “malignant elements” may have conspired to sabotage President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on illegal drugs.

In a statement on Saturday, Abella said these conspirators may be creating scenarios to fuel public rage against the government.

“The President’s campaign against illegal drugs has adversely affected many, including powerful narco-politicians and deep pocketed drug lords who flourished prior to this administration,” Abella claimed.

“It should not come as a surprise that these malignant elements would conspire to sabotage the President’s campaign to rid the Philippines of illegal drugs and criminality, the centerpiece program of the administration, to succeed; which may include creating scenarios stoking public anger against the government,” he added.

In Digos City on Friday, Duterte asserted that the latest spate of killings was meant to sabotage his efforts against criminality and illegal drugs.

“Look deeper into it because you (PNP chief Ronald dela Rosa) are being sabotaged. It’s not the job of the police [to kill kids]. These killings were intentional,” Duterte said.

The consecutive killing of Kian Loyd delos Santos, 17 years old; Carl Angelo Arnaiz, 19 years old; and Reynaldo de Guzman, 14 years old, has sparked public condemnation and placed the spotlight on the government’s bloody campaign against illegal drugs that has already claimed the lives of thousands. KGA