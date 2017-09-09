2 ‘hired guns,’ 1 cop killed in Caloocan raids

A Caloocan City police operation early Friday morning ended with the death of an officer and two alleged members of a crime syndicate engaged in illegal drugs, gun-running and contract killing.

The first suspect, Jason de la Cruz, was gunned down at his house in Sampaguita Subdivision, Camarin, around 12:10 a.m., according to the newly installed city police chief, Senior Supt. Jemar Modequillo.

De la Cruz was shot dead after firing first at the arresting team and hitting PO3 Junior Hilario in the head, Modequillo added. A member of Police Community Precinct 3, Hilario was brought to Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

ADVERTISEMENT

De la Cruz allegedly used a .45-caliber pistol. Three sachets of suspected “shabu” and a digital weighing scale were found inside his house.

A follow-up operation around 4 a.m. led to Mart Ian Herrera, another alleged member of the crime group, on Diamond Street, Barangay 175.

Like De la Cruz, Herrera fired at the police using a .38-caliber revolver and was killed in the ensuing shootout, according to the incident report. He was also allegedly found carrying four sachets of shabu.—DEXTER CABALZA