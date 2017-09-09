Palace: Show can go on for Mocha, but…

Assistant Communications Secretary Mocha Uson is free to sing and dance in gigs, as long as these won’t be held in casinos, Malacañang said on Friday.

Presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella said “the law is clear” and that Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar had explained to Uson why she should refrain from performing in casinos.

“Though we understand that she may have to fulfill a certain contract, however, she is certainly free to continue to perform in other venues not restricted for government officials and personnel,” said Abella.

“Rightly or wrongly, casinos tend to convey extravagance and questionable ethical practices in the public mind. Hence, those in government must avoid being seen in such places,” he added.

For his part, Andanar said he would forward to the Office of the Executive Secretary the matter of whether Uson would be placed on preventive suspension while being investigated for her casino performances.

Andanar earlier explained that Uson had sought permission to fulfill her entertainment contracts.

A sexy singer-dancer and popular blogger before getting a post in the Duterte administration, Uson recently performed at Resorts World Manila, an entertainment complex in Pasay City. News of the performance drew criticism on social media.

Memorandum circulars issued in 1986 and 2001, and reiterated in Malacañang’s Memorandum Circular No. 6 issued in September last year, prohibits government personnel from entering, staying or playing in casinos.

MC 6 also states that employees who violate these rules would face sanctions and penalties.