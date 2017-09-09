Fake charges, polluted sources

These days, with the advent of fake news through social media, anybody can come up with documents purporting to show that so-and-so has bank deposits in such-and-such banks.

Consider the following which is supposedly a deposit account verification at Nova Scotia Bank:

Name of Account Holder: Antonio F. Trillanes

Account Number: 18500 621055 99 1

Joint Account with: Juan Antonio F. Trillanes

Name of Bank: Nova Scotia

Bank Address: Toronto Main Branch

Type of Account: Savings Account (CAD)

Date of Opening of Account: August 2014 (as per system’s records)

Periodic Average Daily Balance (three months): High Five Digits

Present Balance: CAD 88,551.00 (as of August 30, 2017)

Remarks on Account: No withdrawal restrictions and with international transactions.

At first glance, one would immediately conclude that the bank record is genuine since every detail—the name of the depositor, the bank and amount of money involved—is cited.

I have many other documents in my possession about Senator Trillanes having accounts in many foreign banks.

All of them are too good to be true.

And when something is too good to be true, chances are it’s not true; in short, fake.

What am I driving at here?

That all those documents and PowerPoint presentations by Senator Trillanes before the Senate about Paolo Duterte and his brother-in-law, Manases Carpio, are too good to be true; in short, fake.

Also, documents produced by Trillanes when he was running for vice president in the last election, showing that presidential candidate Rodrigo Duterte had hundreds of millions of pesos in a bank in Ortigas, Pasig City, are fake.

The public should be wary when listening to accusations hurled at prominent people—not just about the President and his relatives—especially if such accusations come from polluted sources.

——————————–

I’m sure Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte, the President’s son, meant no disrespect to the Senate when he replied “No way” to Trillanes’ request to show his tattoo supposedly on his back for people to see on national television.

What was the relevance of Paolo’s tattoo, if any, to the blue ribbon committee’s investigation into the smuggling of P6.4-billion “shabu” (crystal meth) shipment that passed through the Bureau of Customs?

It could be precedent-setting: In the future, a committee member might ask a resource person to show his sex organ.

————————-

Businessman Inocencio Tan went to Pasay City’s Police Community Precinct No. 3 (PCP3) to report the theft of his bag—containing P300,000, $7,000 and 10,000 euros—inside his car.

The CCTV in the area (Arnaiz Avenue, Pasay City) showed that the thieves were three minors and two adults, all of whom have been identified because their pictures appear in the rogues gallery kept by the police.

But to Tan’s dismay, the police passed around his complaint like a basketball—from PCP3 to the station investigation division, to the children and women’s desk, and back again.

After Tan came to my program, “Isumbong Mo Kay Tulfo,” to complain about the inaction, that was the only time the police arrested two of the suspects, both minors.

The suspects said the police got a big chunk of the stolen money.