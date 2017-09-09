Bulacan policemen cited for bloody war on drugs

CITY OF MALOLOS—For recording the most number of drug suspects killed during police operations in his town last year, a ranking Bulacan police officer was honored at Camp Gen. Alejo Santos here on Tuesday.

Gov. Wilhelmino Sy-Alvarado and Senior Supt. Romeo Caramat Jr., Bulacan police director, presented a plaque of recognition to Supt. Angel Garcillano, Norzagaray police chief.

According to the citation given to Garcillano, 45 suspects were killed for violently resisting arrests, fighting policemen serving search warrants or for attacking policemen manning checkpoints from July 1 to Dec. 31, 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last month, the Bulacan police drew flak for the death of 32 suspects during simultaneous police operations from Aug. 15 to 16 in various parts of the province.

High-value targets

But President Duterte congratulated Caramat for the feat while the Philippine National Police adjudged the Bulacan police as the best in Central Luzon.

Supt. Rizalino Andaya, San Rafael police chief, was credited for the most number of high-value targets who were arrested or killed as part of the operations.

Two high-value suspects died in these operations while three others were arrested.

Supt. Fitz Macariola, City of San Jose del Monte police chief, received the award for the most number of arrested drug suspects at 177.

Supt. Heryl Bruno, Malolos police chief, was cited for the most number of drug users or pushers (4,273) who surrendered in the city police category while Supt. Omar Fiel, Hagonoy police chief, was recognized for the same feat (3,453 surrenderers) in the town police category.

‘Shabu’ seizure

ADVERTISEMENT

Supt. Froilan Uy, Baliwag police chief, was cited for seizing the biggest volume of illegal drugs (10 kilograms of “shabu” or crystal meth) during a drug bust on June 21, 2016.

Supt. Jowen de la Cruz, Bocaue police chief, received an award for the biggest volume of confiscated marijuana (more than 30 kg) from July 1 to Dec. 21, 2016.

According to the Bulacan police, deaths attributed to the drug war in the province ballooned to 602 from July 1, 2016 to May 31 this year.

A total of 351 suspects died during police operations while cases involving 251 others remained unresolved. —CARMELA REYES-ESTROPE