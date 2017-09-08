Why Duterte carries a gun these days

President Duterte told soldiers not to be bullied by Senator Antonio Trillanes IV, saying they can challenge the senator to a draw if the latter humiliated them.

“Putang ina ka, lumabas ka diyan, draw tayo (Son of a bitch, get out of there, let’s have a draw),” Duterte told soldiers what to do if Trillanes pushed them against the wall, just like the way the senator did during the investigation of former Defense Secretary Angelo Reyes.

“Hambugero, talawan man na (He’s a braggart, a coward),” Duterte said, “Sus, kung ako ma engkwentro ana, bakit naman ako nagadala og baril (If he will only face me squarely, why would I bring a gun with me)?” the President said, showing a gun, tucked in his waste, in the middle of his speech during the Araw ng Digos celebration in Digos City.

“Way lisensya ni ha (this is not licensed, ha), he said, eliciting laughter from the crowd. “Dili man kailangan og lisensya para mopatay og tawo (You don’t need a license to kill a man.)”

The President said he was bringing a gun not to protect himself against his enemies, because he is already has lots of security to take care of that but in case, Trillanes would agree to a draw.

“Gadala gyud ko kay di man ni para sa kontra, naa man daghan man ko dihang security, kanang mag personalay ta’g atubang ba (I’m bringing a gun, not for my enemy because that has already been taken cared of by my security, but in case we face each other).”

He reiterated he will resign if they can present concrete proof of the involvement of his son Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte in corruption in the Bureau of Customs (BOC). But the President said he needed concrete proofs beyond the “garbage” being peddled by Trillanes./ac