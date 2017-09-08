‘We are being sabotaged’ – Duterte

DIGOS CITY – President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday blamed supposed saboteurs for the deaths of teenager Carl Arnaiz – whom he described as a relative – and other innocent victims.

Speaking during the 17th anniversary of the city, Duterte said the efforts were aimed at bringing down his administration.

He said he had directed Philippine National Police Chief Ronald dela Rosa to look into the matter.

“That’s why I have said to, the PNP Chief is here, to closely look into this because we are being sabotaged,” he said.

Duterte said the killings “were intentional” and were definitely aimed against his government.

He then said that if ever it was true that policemen would shoot at suspects, they would not bother to wrap the victims in plastic anymore.

“The police would not wrap (victims). That is not the job of the police to…you wrap, that’s foolishness. So there are saboteurs,” he said.

Duterte said he could not also possibly order the police to just kill anybody, including Arnaiz.

“I am telling you, one of those killed was my relative. Carl Arnaiz. He was my relative I you want you to know that. Would I allow the police to kill my relative?” he asked.

Duterte did not say how he was related to Arnaiz, who was killed after allegedly shooting it out with Caloocan policemen who were responding to a report of a taxi robbery. His companion, 14-year-old Reynaldo de Guzman was later found dead with his head wrapped in plastic.

Duterte said what was certain was that “somebody was cooking somewhere to discredit us.”

‘Let them shout all day’

He then pointed out that a massive rally was being planned against the killings.

Addressing dela Rosa and the military, Duterte said the protesters should be given their day.

“During the massive rally, I want the military confined in the barracks. Policemen should only be for traffic duties. Give them the space and they can shout all day,” he said.

Duterte said the police should not engage the protesters, whom he said, were out to make trouble.

“Just leave somebody to manage the traffic, period. So that there will be no trouble because they will find a reason to create one. They would want that they will get physically assaulted so they would have more reason to…let them,” he added.

Duterte then reminded policemen that their duty required them to make arrest when ordered to do so.

He said arrests can also be made without any warrant if a suspect was “committing a crime in your presence, or have committed a crime and is running away or about to shoot somebody.”

“That is the time you can arrest a person without a warrant,” he said, as he blasted Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno for reportedly saying that suspects should not submit to an arrest without a warrant.

“I told her, Madam Chief Justice, don’t teach the people a wrong thing. You have forgotten that there are arrests that can be made without a warrant. The war in Marawi, if somebody shoots at me, should I still run to the court first to secure a warrant? If an NPA rebel was being pursued, should I go to the municipal judge first?” the President said.