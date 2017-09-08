Duterte says he and Carl Arnaiz were related, teen slays meant to sabotage drug war

President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday said the recent killings of teenagers were meant to sabotage his anti-crime efforts.

“Silipin mong (National Police chief Ronald dela Rosa) mabuti kasi sinasabotahe kayo. Sinasadya talaga ‘yan,” Duterte said during the 17th founding anniversary of Digos City.

(Look into it thoroughly because you (PNP chief Ronald dela Rosa) are being sabotaged. These killings were intentional.)

The President said he and 19-year-old Carl Arnaiz who was killed in Caloocan City by the police were related.

“At eto masasabi ko sa inyo – ang isa diyan sa mga pinatay relative ko: Carl Angelo Arnaiz. Relative ko ‘yan. Papayag ako na papatayin ng police? Ako? Papayag ako na papataying ng police ang kamag-anak ko? he said.

(I have to say this – one of the teenagers killed was related to me: Carl Angelo Arnaiz. We were related. Would I allow police to kill him?)

Aside from Arnaiz, 17-year-old Kian Loyd delos Santos was killed by the police in an anti-drug operation also in Caloocan City. The companion of Arnaiz, 14-year-old Reynaldo de Guzman was found dead riddled with 30 stab wounds in Gapan Coty, Nueva Ecija.

Duterte said there were people out “to discredit” his administration.