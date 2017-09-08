Andanar: Mocha decides to stop performing in casinos

Following a backlash on social media, Communications Assistant Secretary Margaux “Mocha” Uson has decided to stop performing in casinos.

In an interview at the sidelines of the House of Representatives’ plenary debates on the proposed P1.351 billion budget of the Presidential Communications and Operation Office (PCOO), Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said Uson asked permission to honor the contracts of her lead sexy girls’ group Mocha Girls.

Andanar said Uson has decided to stop performing in casinos, especially because this is prohibited under government rules.

“I think Mocha has also decided to stop performing sa casinos,” Andanar said.

Uson was present during the House plenary debates. But she refused to face reporters following a backlash on social media over her casino performance at the Resorts World and Casino.

Andanar, however, said Uson did not mention anything about her performance in casinos.

This despite a ban imposed on government officials from visiting or playing at casinos.

“Bago po pumasok si Asec. Mocha sa gobyerno, siya ay nagpaalam sa aking opisina, kung pwede niyang i-honor yung kanyang mga entertainment contract, which pinayagan namin as long as ito ay naaayon sa batas. Wala namang nalalabag na batas dito,” Andanar said.

(Before Asec. Mocha entered the government service, she asked permission in my office if we can honor her entertainment contract, in which we allowed as long as it is according to the law. There is no law being violated here.)

Asked if Uson asked permission to perform in casinos, Andanar said: “Wala naman. Ang paalam lang po ay to continue and to honor contracts na pinirmahan ng Mocha Girls.”

(There was none. Her request was just for us to honor the contracts she signed with the Mocha Girls.)

“So tayo po ay naiintindhan naman natin yun kailangan niyang i-honor yun. Pero walang nabanggit kung saan,” he added.

(For us we understand those kinds of things that she needs to honor that contract. But there was nothing mentioned about the venue.)

Uson, a sex guru and leader of the sexy girls’ performance group Mocha Girls, was appointed to the PCOO due to her rabid support for President Rodrigo Duterte.

“Hi, doon na lang kay Sec. Martin, mayroon na siyang statement (Refer to Sec. Martin, he has a statement),” Uson told reporters.

Andanar said he has referred the matter to the Office of the Deputy Executive Secretary for Legal Affairs for its legal opinion on Uson’s possible liability.

“Ito po ay finorward na natin sa Office of Executive Secretary. Sapagkat si Mocha ay isang presidential appointee, at alam natin ang executive secretary ang naglabas ng utos. Tungkol sa performance sa casino, the mere fact that a government employee goes to a casino, na ipinagbabawalan,” Andanar said.

(We have forwarded this to the Office of Executive Secretary. This is because Mocha is a presidential appointee, and we all know that the executive secretary is the one issuing directives. About the performance in the casino, the mere fact that a government employee goes to a casino, is prohibited.)

During the Aquino administration, the late Land Transportation Office chief Virginia Torres came under fire after she was filmed playing the slot machine in a casino.

Government officials are prohibited from entering, staying or playing at gambling casinos, according to a Malacañang Memorandum Circular No. 6, issued in September last year.

“In view of its negative effect on the public perception of government service as a whole, the mere entry or presence of government officials and employees in a gambling casino shall be considered as conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service, unless the same was in the performance of official duties and functions,” the memorandum circular read. JPV