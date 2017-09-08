Malacañang hopeful alliance with Makabayan bloc will stay

Malacañang expressed optimism that the Makabayan bloc at the House of Representatives would remain open in working with the administration even after the group said it may have to now re-examine its alliance with President Rodrigo Duterte.

“We do hope the Makabayan bloc will stay with the administration and the House majority,” Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said in a Palace briefing on Friday.

“However, if they do decide to go, we do wish them well and we hope they are open to working with other issues of shared interest,” he added.

The Makabayan bloc, composed of left-leaning lawmakers at the lower chamber, appears to be rethinking its alliance with the Duterte administration especially after the Commission on Appointments (CA) rejected the appointments of its members, Judy Taguiwalo and Rafael Mariano, as secretaries of Social Welfare and Agrarian Reform, respectively.

The militant groups’ National Executive Committee is set to meet next week. KGA